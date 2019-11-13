Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Caretaker CM' Fadnavis Readies Himself For New Role with Change in Twitter Bio

Maharashtra was placed under President’s rule on Tuesday after the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended President’s rule in the state after it said that none of three parties could prove the numbers.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
'Caretaker CM' Fadnavis Readies Himself For New Role with Change in Twitter Bio
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: Days after resigning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis changed his twitter bio to “Maharashtra's Sevak".

Maharashtra was placed under President’s rule on Tuesday after the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended President’s rule in the state after it said that none of three parties could prove the numbers.

After the BJP failed to formulate an agreement with Shiv Sena on November 9, the tenure of the Maharashtra assembly expired. The Governor had suggested Fadnavis to remain as the caretaker Chief Minister. Fadnavis had then changed his Twitter bio as ‘Caretaker Chief Minister’.

In the assembly elections for the 288-member House, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats, followed by its ally Sena (56). The opposition NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The poll results were announced on October 24.

"In the past 15 days, the statements by the Shiv Sena or their demands, we have never promised any rotational chief Ministership. There was no discussion to give the Sena two-and-a-half years to rule, at least in my presence, and I was there in the entire meeting," Fadnavis had said, dismissing all the claims by Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

