EC Asks Police to File FIR Against BJP's New Face Gautam Gambhir for Holding Rally Without Permission

My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game? https://t.co/gv303X4nyQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 27, 2019

The Election Commission has asked for the registration of an FIR against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for holding a public rally without permission.The commission said Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP, did not seek permission for his April 25 rally in Delhi’s Jangpura, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct.Taking a dig at Gambhir, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi, who will lock horns with him in Delhi, tweeted: “First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game?”K Mahesh, Returning officer of East Delhi parliamentary constituency, has asked the Delhi Police to take note of the matter. Officials said the public meeting was held without permission.On Thursday, Atishi had alleged that the former cricketer provided false information in his nomination papers. She claimed that Gambhir was a registered voter in Delhi's Karol Bagh as well as Rajinder Nagar, both of which fall under the Central Delhi parliamentary seat. The court will hear the case on May 1.Gambhir is one of the richest candidates in Delhi, with an income of nearly Rs 12.4 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18 and total assets worth Rs 147 crore. Atishi, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a triangular contest in the East Delhi constituency.Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 23.