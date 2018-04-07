Case Against Dalit Leader Jignesh Mewani for Remarks on PM Modi

A case has been registered against Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Chitradurga, about 200 kms from here, police said.The case was filed based on a complaint from a designated 'flying squad officer' on election duty of Chitradurga Assembly Constituency, T Jayanth.In his complaint, Jayanth alleged that Mewani had made the remarks against Modi, while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening.Cases were registered under IPC sections 153, 188 117 and 34, police said on Friday."The role of youth is important today. When Modi Ji arrives at Bengaluru on April 15 to address a public gathering you mingle with the crowd, throw the chairs in the air and disturb his meeting," Mewani was allegedly quoted as saying.The FIR against Mewani was registered on charges of 'inciting people to foment disturbance' when Modi addresses a public rally in the city, ahead of the May 12 assembly polls."You ask him what happened to the promise of two crore jobs every year. If he fails to give any answer, then tell him to go sleep in Himalaya or ring the Rama Temple bells," he had said.