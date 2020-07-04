Case against Italian Marines: Kerala CM Writes to PM Modi, Says Unfortunate Trial Not in India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the



trial of the Italian marines, accused of killing two fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012. He said it was unfortunate that the Italian marines cannot be tried in India.

The Hague-headquartered Permanent Court of Arbitration Tribunal has upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities in the Enrica Lexie case in which the marines were accused of killing the two Indian fishermen and said New Delhi was entitled to get compensation in the case. But the tribunal also stated the marines cannot be prosecuted due to the official immunity enjoyed by them.

"Though compensation granted, unfortunate that the crime cannot be tried in Indian courts.It is quite shocking that such a grave crime committed against our citizens is not being brought to justice in our country," said Vijayan, adding the move has saddened the bereaved families and people of Kerala.

"The matter definitely deserved a more sensitive and cautious handling from the beginning and during the proceedings in the ITLOS, as it involved the loss of life of two innocent Indians," he said, adding that the central government should take earnest efforts to build international pressure for a fair trial in Italy.

"If the award of the Arbitral Tribunal is not appealable as stated by the Central Government in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, Government of India should take earnest efforts to build international pressure for a fair trial in Italy," he said.

He added that as two valuable lives have been lost without any provocation from the victims, we need to bargain for an exemplary amount. We should also keep our option of approaching the ITLOS within the stipulated time of one year if getting adequate compensation is not possible through negotiations.