Case Against Maharashtra BJP Spokesperson for Post on State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

File photo of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The post in Marathi was written by Kulkarni on Facebook on April 10, the official said quoting the complaint filed by Akash Gajbe (25), a resident of Kondhali village.

  • PTI Nagpur
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
A complaint has been registered against BJP spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly posting a derogatory content against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on social media, a police official said on Monday.

A non-cognisable offence has been registered by Kondhali police against Kulkarni under section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

