Case Against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Will be Thoroughly Probed, Says Haryana CM
Ruling out vendetta behind the case, Manohar Lal Khattar said the BJP government has been fully committed to uprooting corruption since the day it came to power.
Chandigarh: The case registered against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for alleged irregularities in land deals will be thoroughly investigated, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.
Ruling out vendetta behind the case, Khattar said the BJP government has been fully committed to uproot corruption since the day it came to power. "The FIR registered on Saturday (against Vadra and Hooda) will be thoroughly examined and investigated," Khattar told reporters in Gurugram on the sidelines of the launch of Gurugram city bus service.
The FIR against Vadra, Hooda and two companies — DLF and Onkareshwar Properties — has been registered at Kherki Daula police station, Manesar deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar had said. It was lodged after a complaint was received from one Surinder Sharma, a resident of Nuh.
The FIR said Vadra's Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd purchased 3.5 acre of land in Gurugram’s Sector 83 from Onkareshwar Properties at a price of Rs 7.50 crore in 2008, when Hooda was the chief minister and also held the portfolio of town and county planning department.
Later, Skylight Hospitality sold this land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore, after procuring commercial licence for the development of the colony with the influence of Hooda, Sharma alleged.
Responding to a question about the report of Justice SN Dhingra Commission, Khattar said it will be made public once the court allows it. The one-man commission was set up by the Khattar-led BJP government in May 2015 to probe the grant of licences, including those to Vadra, for developing commercial colonies by the department of town and country planning in Gurugram’s Sector 83.
