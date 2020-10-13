Case Filed Against Haryana BKU Chief Gurnam Singh for 'Derogatory' Remarks Against PM Modi

The Kurukshetra police on Tuesday booked Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint was lodged at the Shahbad police station, barely hours after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader appealed to farmers to burn the prime minister's effigies during the Dussehra festival. The complaint was lodged by a social activist, Sahil. Reacting to it, the farmer leader alleged that the government is using such tactics to suppress the voice of farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Police said the BKU chief has been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and the intent to provoke the "breach of peace" besides other charges. A case has been registered under various Sections of the IPC against him and further investigations are under progress, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal told PTI over the phone.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a video message, in which the BKU leader is seen asking farmers to burn effigies of the prime minister in all blocks in protest against the farm laws.

Social activist Sahil said in his complaint that he was looking into his Facebook account when he came across the BKU chief's video message, in which he used derogatory words against the prime minister.

The complainant further alleged that the video message was inflammatory, which could create unrest and enmity amongst various sections of society.

He said if no action is taken against Singh for his statements, it would cause harm to the unity of the country.

Kurukshetra SP Rajesh Duggal said similar complaints against Singh, including from former Ladwa BJP MLA Dr Pawan Saini, have been received at various police stations in the district.

He said all such complaints will be clubbed with the FIR registered at Shahbad for investigation and necessary action.

Reacting to the FIR against him, Gurnam Singh said, "I have learnt that two more cases on similar grounds have been registered against me in the state today. The government is using such tactics to suppress the voice of farmers but they will not succeed."

"They have only one option, which is to withdraw the anti-farmer black laws," he said.

"No matter how many cases they lodge, our protest against these black laws will continue till the time they withdraw these legislations," he added.

When asked about his the remarks against the prime minister, Gurnam Singh said they will burn effigies of the PM in every block to protest against the new farm laws.

"Then next month, there will be a one-day nationwide 'chakka jam' against these laws," he said.

The FIR against the BKU leader was registered at the Shahabad police station in Kurukshetra district under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-A, 504 and 505 (2), police said.