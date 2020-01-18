Case Registered Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, Son as Deceased House Help's Kin Blame Duo for Suicide
In a statement, Amit Jogi said the case was part of the "political vendetta" the Congress government was pursuing against him and his father.
File photo of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi.
Bilaspur: The police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday registered a case against former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit for allegedly abetting the suicide of a domestic help.
The case was registered against Ajit Jogi, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, and his son and former MLA Amit Jogi at Civil Lines police station on Thursday night, an official said.
Santosh Kaushik (30) allegedly hanged himself in the parking area outside Jogi's residence here on January 15. His brother Krishnkumar Kaushik blamed Jogi and his son for the suicide. Santosh was falsely accused of theft and tortured, he alleged in a police complaint.
On the basis of his complaint, a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 was registered against Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi, said Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.
Santosh was working as a servant at Jogi's house for the last four years, the SP said.
In a statement, Amit Jogi said the case was part of the "political vendetta" the Congress government was pursuing against him and his father. Condoling the death, he said he and his father had nothing to do with it.
As the police had registered the case under the ruling party's pressure, they wanted a CBI probe, he added.
