Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Case Registered Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, Son as Deceased House Help's Kin Blame Duo for Suicide

In a statement, Amit Jogi said the case was part of the "political vendetta" the Congress government was pursuing against him and his father.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Case Registered Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, Son as Deceased House Help's Kin Blame Duo for Suicide
File photo of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi.

Bilaspur: The police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday registered a case against former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit for allegedly abetting the suicide of a domestic help.

The case was registered against Ajit Jogi, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, and his son and former MLA Amit Jogi at Civil Lines police station on Thursday night, an official said.

Santosh Kaushik (30) allegedly hanged himself in the parking area outside Jogi's residence here on January 15. His brother Krishnkumar Kaushik blamed Jogi and his son for the suicide. Santosh was falsely accused of theft and tortured, he alleged in a police complaint.

On the basis of his complaint, a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 was registered against Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi, said Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

Santosh was working as a servant at Jogi's house for the last four years, the SP said.

In a statement, Amit Jogi said the case was part of the "political vendetta" the Congress government was pursuing against him and his father. Condoling the death, he said he and his father had nothing to do with it.

As the police had registered the case under the ruling party's pressure, they wanted a CBI probe, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram