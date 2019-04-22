Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Case Registered Against Jaya Prada for 'Advice' to Mayawati on Azam Khan

Jaya Prada told a gathering in Rampur that the way Khan was commenting on her, the 'BSP chief can imagine what all he will be looking at with his X-Ray vision if she comes along with him'.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 22, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Case Registered Against Jaya Prada for 'Advice' to Mayawati on Azam Khan
File photo of BJP leader Jaya Prada
Lucknow: Actor-turned-politician and BJP’s Rampur candidate Jaya Prada, who was at the centre of a row over Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s sexist remarks, has landed in trouble for her ‘advice’ to BSP chief Mayawati.

A case has been registered against Jaya Prada after she told a gathering in Rampur that the way Khan was commenting on her, the “BSP chief can imagine what all he will be looking at with his X-Ray vision if she comes along with him”.

The Election Commission had earlier cracked down on Khan and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours after his derogatory comments against the actor. Khan had told a gathering, “... you got represented (by her) for 10 years. (aapne das saal apna pratinidhitwa karwaya)”. People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai).”

The Election Commission had also pulled up Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for their controversial speeches. The EC, in its order, said it was convinced that both the leaders “made highly provocative speech which has the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different religious communities”.

The poll body has been under the scanner for its meek response to poll code violations, especially when it let off the UP chief minister with a warning after he described the Indian Army as ‘Modi ki Sena’. The EC had asked Adityanath to be careful in future and sent him another notice when he dared the Opposition that if they “have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrangbali”. His “green virus” remark aimed at the Muslim League had also drawn flak, with opposition parties demanding action against the UP chief minister.

In his response to the notice, Adityanath said he made the statement in retaliation to Mayawati’s appeal to Muslim voters in Deoband, which was also taken note of by the EC. Mayawati had cautioned voters, “particularly Muslims”, against splitting their votes in the eight western UP seats that went to polls in the first phase on April 11.
