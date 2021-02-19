Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday said that all the cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violators and anti-CAA protesters will be withdrawn. He made the announcement at a rally in Thenkasi as state elections draw closer. With this, a total of 10 lakh cases are set to be taken back.

"All the cases filed against the public for violating the Covid lockdown rules and the anti-CAA protests will be withdrawn," Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said at the rally.

Around 10 lakh cases were filed against people who violated Covid-19 related norms formed under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 and Epidemic Diseases Act. However, the government will not withdraw cases which involves violent activities and cases where E-passes were used in fraudulent ways.

"Government is also will consider on withdrawing cases against the people who protested during Kudankulam anti-nuclear protests, it'll be considered and done under the purview of law," the Chief Minister added.

The government had filed around 1,500 cases involving demonstrations and rallies held by various organizations in the state. However, the government will exclude those cases involving violent crimes.

(with inputs from Gunavathy in Chennai)