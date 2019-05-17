Cases Filed Against BJP Worker, 2 Others For Allegedly Throwing Eggs, Stones at Kamal Haasan

Cases have been registered against a local BJP functionary and two others for allegedly throwing eggs and stones at the dais from where Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan was addressing an election meeting near Aravakurichi in the district, police said Friday.The missiles did not hit anybody and no one was injured, they said.The incident happened on Thursday when Haasan was getting off the stage after completing his address.MNM workers roughed up two people suspected to have hurled stones and eggs before police rescued them and took them away for questioning.The incident came a day after footwear was hurled towards a vehicle from which Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening.Haasan, the founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up controversy this week with his comment that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.