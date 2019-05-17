English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cases Filed Against BJP Worker, 2 Others For Allegedly Throwing Eggs, Stones at Kamal Haasan
The incident happened on Thursday when the actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder was getting off the stage after completing his address.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Loading...
Karur (TN): Cases have been registered against a local BJP functionary and two others for allegedly throwing eggs and stones at the dais from where Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan was addressing an election meeting near Aravakurichi in the district, police said Friday.
The missiles did not hit anybody and no one was injured, they said.
The incident happened on Thursday when Haasan was getting off the stage after completing his address.
MNM workers roughed up two people suspected to have hurled stones and eggs before police rescued them and took them away for questioning.
The incident came a day after footwear was hurled towards a vehicle from which Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening.
Haasan, the founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up controversy this week with his comment that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
The missiles did not hit anybody and no one was injured, they said.
The incident happened on Thursday when Haasan was getting off the stage after completing his address.
MNM workers roughed up two people suspected to have hurled stones and eggs before police rescued them and took them away for questioning.
The incident came a day after footwear was hurled towards a vehicle from which Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening.
Haasan, the founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up controversy this week with his comment that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Happy to Bat 'Wherever Team Wants' at World Cup
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
- Asus ZenFone 6 With Unique Flip-Camera, Snapdragon 855 Goes Official
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results