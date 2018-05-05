English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cash, Jewellery Worth over Rs 120 Crore Seized in Poll-bound Karnataka
The official said Rs 32.54 crore in cash, out of the total seizures of Rs 152.78 crore, has been released after verification.
Representative Image (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Election Commission-appointed surveillance teams have seized suspect cash, jewellery and other inducements worth over Rs 120 crore in the poll-bound Karnataka, a senior official said on Saturday.
Cash amounting to over Rs 67.27 crore, over five lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.36 crore, gold valued at 43.17 crore and other items such as pressure cookers, sarees, sewing machines, gutkha, laptops and vehicles, among others, worth about Rs 18.57 crore, have been seized, he said.
The official said Rs 32.54 crore in cash, out of the total seizures of Rs 152.78 crore, has been released after verification.
The figure also includes seized narcotics worth more than Rs 39.80 lakh, according to official data since the declaration of the elections for the Karnataka Assembly.
The seizures have been made by various surveillance, police and Income Tax department teams that have been deployed in the state by the poll panel to check the use of black money and illegal inducements, the official said.
The state will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 15.
Also Watch
Cash amounting to over Rs 67.27 crore, over five lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.36 crore, gold valued at 43.17 crore and other items such as pressure cookers, sarees, sewing machines, gutkha, laptops and vehicles, among others, worth about Rs 18.57 crore, have been seized, he said.
The official said Rs 32.54 crore in cash, out of the total seizures of Rs 152.78 crore, has been released after verification.
The figure also includes seized narcotics worth more than Rs 39.80 lakh, according to official data since the declaration of the elections for the Karnataka Assembly.
The seizures have been made by various surveillance, police and Income Tax department teams that have been deployed in the state by the poll panel to check the use of black money and illegal inducements, the official said.
The state will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 15.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Resurgent Mumbai Look to Continue Momentum Against KKR
- Unstoppable Saina Nehwal Ready to Hunt For More
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080