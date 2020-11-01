Cash, Liquor & Drugs Seized from Two Bypoll Constituencies in Nagaland

Cash, liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 13 lakh have been seized from two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland where bye-elections will be held on November 3, an election official said on Sunday. The seizures were made by the Flying Squad Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), Excise and other agencies in both the two Assembly constituencies Southern Angami-I under Kohima district and Pungro-Kiphire in Kiphire district till Saturday, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, N Moa Aier said.

The cash seizure of Rs 6 lakh was made on Saturday from one of the party workers of BJP candidate in Kiphire, he said. The liquor seizure is valued at Rs 6.64 lakh while drugs, specially cough syrup seized is worth Rs 78,000, he said, adding that the total value of the seizures is Rs 13.42 lakhs.

Altogether 425 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of CrPC in both these constituencies, the Additional CEO added. Polling is scheduled for the two constituencies on November 3 from 7 am to 4 pm while counting of votes would be taken up on November 10.