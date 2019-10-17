Take the pledge to vote

'Caste-based Politics 100% Diluted...': Amit Shah Spells Out PM Modi's 3 Biggest Achievements

Exuding confidence, Amit Shah said that he is certain his party will return to power in Haryana with a comfortable two-thirds majority.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
'Caste-based Politics 100% Diluted...': Amit Shah Spells Out PM Modi's 3 Biggest Achievements
File Photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest achievement has been to rid the country of the three political evils - casteism, nepotism and appeasement -- BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said that there was a time in the 1960s when it seemed that "these three vices" will never fade away from Indian politics.

“It is after many years that India has been purged of these vices. After 1965-66, it seemed that these things were ingrained in politics,” Shah said in a veiled reference to the Congress’ transfer of powers from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to his daughter Indira Gandhi in the 1967 general election.

“But I'm happy to say that between 2014 to 2019, India was able to move away from them to a great extent," he added.

Talking about the upcoming Haryana assembly elections and the ‘Jat vs non-Jat’ contingent in the state, Shah said, “In the last five years, caste based politics has been 100% diluted. Prime Minister Modi's greatest achievement towards strengthening Indian democracy and democractic processes has been to get rid of casteism, nepotism and appeasement.

The home minister maintained that Modi had particularly paid extra attention to Haryana in the last 5 years – by providing greater financial assistance – something that he said had never happened under the Congress-led governments.

Exuding confidence, Shah said that he is certain his party will return to power in Haryana with a comfortable two-thirds majority.

