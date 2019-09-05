Caste Calculus in Mind, BSP Reshuffles Organisational Structure Ahead of Bypolls on 13 Assembly Seats

Lucknow: The BSP introduced changes in the party’s organisational structure on Thursday ahead of the bypolls on 13 assembly seats in the state. In a key meeting presided over by BSP chief Mayawati at the party headquarters, three new state coordinators — Munkad Ali, RS Kushwaha and Bhimrao Ambedkar — were appointed.

The organisational reshuffle is being seen as an attempt at social engineering to bring together Muslims, Backwards and Dalits.

The newly appointed state coordinators will report directly to the BSP chief and also participate in the monthly review meeting to present a ground report to Mayawati. Another major decision taken in the meeting was to once again implement zone-wise coordinator systems in the party. Earlier, there was a coordinator for every three zones. All the senior party members along with regional heads, vidhan sabha leaders, former MPs and MLAs were also present in the key meeting.

Speaking to News18, Ali said: “Our main aim is to strengthen our party and organisation at the state level. Behenji [Mayawati] has ordered that we have to ensure win of all BSP candidates contesting in bypolls. The system of coordinator for every three zones has been changed now. BSP’s policy is to work in the favour of entire society, including minorities.”

Earlier, during the national executive meeting of BSP, the party had finalised the names of candidates for the upcoming bypolls. Sources said Qayyum Ansari was finalised as the candidate from Ghosi seat, Rajnarayan Nirala from Manikpur, Naushad Ali from Hameerpur, Akhilesh Ambedkar from Zaidpur, Ramesh Gautam from Balha, Sunil Kumar Chittor from Tundla, Arun Dwivedi from Lucknow Cantt, Devi Prasad Tiwari from Kanpur and Ranjeet Singh Patel was picked from Pratapgarh Sadar. However, the candidate from Jalalpur assembly seat is yet to be finalised.

BSP will be contesting bypolls after a long time as the party had earlier refrained from contesting the elections. By announcing its candidates early, the BSP will look to get ahead in the race as its candidates will have more time to work on the ground.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.