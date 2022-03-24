Caste Calculus + Poll Performance + Advantage Allies: Computing BJP's Math, a Possible Precursor of Team Yogi 2.0

The countdown for the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi government 2.0 has begun and the Bharatiya Janata Party knows well how significant this can be, keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources suggest that the new cabinet will be a showcase of caste calculus and balance of old and new. The BJP has called a key core committee meeting of its MLAs on Thursday in Lucknow, during which MLA of its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party will also be present.

Sources suggest that the discussion on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s new team took place in Delhi late on Wednesday night. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, organization general secretary BL Santosh along with CM Yogi were also present in the key meeting. It is being said that the list of ministers has been discussed with the central leadership and the chief minister.

According to sources, Yogi’s new team will consist of more than half new faces, while three big names of the old team will not get a chance this time. Party sources claim that there is little chance of having more than two deputy CMs, while one old face could be retained on the post. A new face is also likely to get a chance, they added. Meanwhile, three former cabinet ministers may be dropped due to their performance.

Party sources claim that there could be 43 names on the list of new ministers in Yogi government 2.0, while the central leadership can add some more names to it. According to the instructions of PM Modi, educated and grassroot connected leaders of different classes and regions will get priority, even in maintaining the regional balance of caste.

The party is also in no mood to ignore its allies, sources further suggested, adding that the BJP will be giving ministerial berths to its allies Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party in the new government. They claimed that based on the performance of the allies, Apna Dal (S) may get two ministerial berths which may include Anupriya Patel’s husband Ashish Patel and one more Dalit face. While the chief of Nishad party, Sanjay Nishad may also get a ministerial post.

The BJP ally Apna Dal (S) has won 12 assembly seats, while another NISHAD party has won six assembly seats. The BJP had bagged 255 seats taking the total tally to 273 seats in the UP assembly.

Sources further suggested that in the meeting on Thursday, CM Yogi will be duly elected as the leader in the BJP legislature party meeting in the presence of central observer Amit Shah and Raghuvar Das.

It is expected that the names of the deputy CM will also be finalised in this key meeting. After being elected, the leader of the BJP legislature party, Yogi Adityanath, is expected to reach Raj Bhawan in the evening and stake claim to form the government before governor Anandiben Patel with the support of 273 MLAs.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government created history with its comeback as no other CM has been able to repeat a government in the state in 37 years. The Congress had returned to power with a majority in the state 37 years ago. After this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not just made history by completing five successful years of governance but by also returned to power with a thumping majority. He has become the first such BJP leader to become the CM for the second consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top BJP leadership will be present during the oath-taking ceremony of CM Yogi to be held on March 25 around 4pm at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. Arrangements have also been made for putting up LED screens at different spots in the stadium, which has a big all-weather screen where direct telecast of the event is likely to be broadcast.

The surroundings of the stadium are also being beautified by the Lucknow Development Authority. Thousands of flower pots and plants are being prepared at Janeshwar Mishra Park, which will be used in the beautification of areas surrounding the stadium. The senior administrative and police officials are regularly visiting the venue to take stock of the preparations for the grand function.

