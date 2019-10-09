Caste Equations at Play, Youth in Focus in Priyanka Gandhi’s New Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee

Lucknow: With a careful balance between OBC and upper caste communities, caste equations have been wisely worked out for the new regional ream of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.

A special emphasis has been given to young leaders with the average age of the members being around 40 years. The party leadership has also cut down the size of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee from over 500 leaders to less than 50.

The new UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who has replaced actor-politician Raj Babbar, belongs to the OBC community. About 45 per cent committee members are also from similar backgrounds. On the other hand, Aradhana Mishra, daughter of veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, has been made the leader of Congress Legislative Party in the UP assembly. Four deputies in-charge of UPCC have also been appointed, namely Virendra Chaudhary, Pankaj Malik, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Deepak Kumar.

The new committee has 12 general secretaries, 24 secretaries, four vice-presidents and one president. Eighteen senior leaders have been included in the advisory council, including Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia and RPN Singh. Eight other leaders, including Imran Masood, Rajeev Shukla and Jitin Prasad, have been included in the strategy and planning team.

About 20 per cent members belong to the Dalit community, 20 per cent are from the upper castes, while 15 per cent belomg to the minority community.

Sources told News18 that some veteran leaders are upset over the exclusion of senior leaders from the new committee which was announced on Monday night. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to reach Lucknow on a three-day tour starting October 14. She will meet the senior leaders who have voiced dissent over selection of the new members.

Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Raebareli who had recently defied party whip and to attend a special assembly session called by the UP government, has been excluded from the new UPCC team. Aditi has also been served a notice on defying party lines.

