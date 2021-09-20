Caste-ing by Sidhu: Punjab Congress' Death Overs Line-Up Ticks All the Boxes

Desperate times, desperate measures. In Punjab Congress, this saying has altered a status quo of 44 years. The state now has a Dalit Chief Minister with two of his deputies from Jat Sikh and Hindu Khatri communities, indicating that the Congress wants to tick all caste boxes ahead of crucial assembly elections next year. Punjab had its last non-Jat chief minister way back in 1977 when Giani Zail Singh was at the helm. Over the years, despite a staggering 32% population share, the Dalit leadership never got a chance to take a shot at the top job.

Months of acrimonious infighting that took down a chief minister have left Punjab Congress bruised and bloodied. It needs to get back on track and has its task cut out given a tight assembly election deadline. In Indian politics, what better go-to is there than the caste stratagem.

At 32%, Punjab has the highest SC population in the country but has failed to represent it at the top. Lack of cohesion between two major SC communities, Ramdasias and Valmikis, has left the SCs at social and political disadvantage.

In Charanjit Singh Chhani, the Punjab Congress is hoping to galvanise the entire community onto its side. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may have taken the lead by tying up with the BSP, but the Congress believes a Dalit CM sends the right message to the community.

In 2017, the Congress won 22 seats of 34 reserved for Scheduled Castes. The SAD-BSP combination was set to make inroads into the stronghold. The AAP, too, was breathing down its neck. By picking a Dalit belonging to the Ramdasia community, it also wants to reach out to other backward and reserved categories, especially in pockets where the SAD is seemingly strong than the other opponents.

But while the Dalits comprise 32% of the population, the Hindus and the Jat Sikhs constitute a significant 58%. A chunk it can ill-afford to antagonise. The state has seen 13 Jat Sikh chief ministers and altering the status quo carried intrinsic political risks. Hence, the caste balancing.

Political observers point out that in appointing senior cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a Jat Sikh, as the deputy CM, the Congress has tried to keep the influential Jat Sikh community on its side. Also, the choice of OP Soni, an influential leader from Majha region, is aimed at the big chunk of Hindu votes which the party fears could get divided between the BJP and the SAD.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here