Caste, Sub-caste, Twitter: Congress' Plan 2019 Explores New Arenas in UP to Trump Rivals

Thousands of Congress workers from across 80 Lok Sabha constituencies have bee-lined at the UPCC office at Mall Avenue in Lucknow, but before they could meet AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, they are being asked to fill out forms.Interestingly, a lot of vital information from caste to sub caste and Whatsapp number to Twitter handle, is being sought in these forms that Congress workers are being asked to fill before meeting the leaders. This is also a clear indication of the grand old party's social media push ahead of the parliamentary polls.The form starts with simple details like photograph, name, parents name, age, date of birth and then goes to minute details of caste and sub caste. The Congress workers are also being asked about their educational qualification, email and business background.The details about caste and sub caste give an idea about the possible strategy of Congress in the state of Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. The details about the caste and sub caste of the workers will also provide an insight about the possible caste equations while deciding the candidates for constituencies.The Congress workers are also asked about their prior political experience and their current post in the party. At the end, there is space given for any kind of comment that the workers would like to make.Earlier, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, while addressing media in Delhi after a crucial meeting, had said that the process for candidate selection in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be completed by the end of February. The Congress party is expected to announce the first list of candidates in UP for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls by the first week of March 2019.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.