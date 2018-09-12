Caste War Intensifies in MP’s Gwalior After Cops 'Falsely' Book Hundreds in SC/ST Act

The city of Gwalior, which has been simmering with caste tension for months, saw a fresh tussle erupting on Tuesday evening when a Congress corporator lodged an FIR against over 100 locals for issuing life threats to him. Acting on the complaint, the police booked over 100 persons under SC/ST (Provisions of Atrocities Act).In the FIR, Chaturbhuj Dhanolia, a Congress corporator from ward no 21 under Thatipur police station claimed that a certain Netrapal Singh Bhaduaria attacked his house along with 100-125 people.Dhanolia said Bhaduaria tried to barge in forcefully, hurled abuses at him and his family members and also threatened to kill him. But the locals denied the allegations, saying they had gone to corporator’s house to protest against drain water and potholes on the road.Police booked Bhadauria and his supporters under sections 294, 451 and 147 of the IPC and various relevant section of the SC/ST Act.Enraged by police action against the locals, over 200 hundred people from the Thatipur area held a massive protest at the police station on Wednesday morning. Bhadauria’s wife and other local women approached the superintendent of police and alleged that Thatipur police station in-charge IS Rathore did not act on their complaint. Bhadauria’s wife also accused the corproator Dhanolia of molestation.Speaking to News18, the officer in-charge IS Rathore confirmed that police had booked Netrapal Singh Bhadauria and hundreds of others on the complaint of Dhanolia. Rathore also admitted that some women belonging to the aggrieved families, too, had come and handed a complaint against the corporator.KD Sonakia, a patron of Samanya Pichda evam Alpsankhyak Sangharsh Morcha said the locals had only approached the corporator over a civic issue, but in an “open and brazen misuse of the SC/ST Act, he got them booked under false and fabricated charges.”“We will protest this at every possible level,” said Sonakia, adding that had gheraoed union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s bungalow on Wednesday and handed him a memorandum seeking support for their cause.Congress Gwalior head Dr Devendra Sharma pleaded ignorance about the matter, saying he was in Vrindavan for a religious event.Thatipur was among areas that saw massive violence during the Dalit Bandh on April 2 The area has sizable presence of people from the SC community. It was again Gwalior that saw a large number of people gathering against the restoration of original provisions of SC/ST Act on September 6.