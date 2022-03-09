MP Dalit Panchayat Head Denied Info by His Office under RTI, Alleges Casteist Remarks

A Dalit Janpad Panchayat (JP) president has moved the Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (MPSIC), alleging his own office denied him information on official functioning, even under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

During an appeal, Bhola Prasad Saket, a native of Baidhan, who identified himself as the president of Janpad Panchayat Baidhan in Singrauli district, on Wednesday told the commission that none of the RTI pleas filed by him got replies from the Janpad Panchayat, his own office, claiming it was being done as he belonged to the Dalit community.

When state information commissioner Rahul Singh enquired with the public information officer (PIO) of the Janpad Panchayat Brijendra Tiwari, the latter claimed the office has received no RTI plea from Saket. The elected representative had with him a sealed receipt of the RTI application offered by the office, which had no record of the receipt of the said document.

After further probe, the PIO could not offer any satisfactory response on the sealed receipt possessed by Saket.

If the sealed receipt was forged, the PIO could have lodged an FIR with the police under section 465 of the IPC.

In the letter written by Saket to the commission, he claimed that CEO of the Janpad Panchayat, Ashok Kumar Mishra, made a casteist remark. The letter mentioned, Mishra as saying, “You hold the post of president, but the vice-president undertakes duties, so you can’t be offered information under RTI.”

The officer warned the applicant that he won’t get any information, irrespective of how many pleas he files, Saket claimed.

Taking this objectionable language of the officer as violation of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989’s section 3 (1) (m), SIC Rahul Singh has forwarded the matter for action to Singrauli collector, while the SIC has also initiated a probe at the commission. “I have passed an order instructing the Janpad Panchayat office to offer desired information to the JP president within 10 days,” said Singh.

Speaking to News18.com, Saket said his four-five RTI pleas in the past, seeking information on JP’s income and expenses of 2016, 2017 and 2018, Kanya Vivah Yojana, Karmkar yojana assistance in case of accidental deaths and others were unanswered. He alleged a middleman, Ajit Pandey, and JP vice-president Upendra Singh of unilaterally handled official work in connivance with staffers, including the CEO. He feared the government funds are embezzled without his knowledge.

“I am only invited to the meetings and made to offer signatures. If I insist on information, I am abused,” claimed Saket, saying he had complained to the police in the past.

Rajiv Ranjan Meena, Singrauli district collector, told News18.com that he was not aware of the matter. “I will probe the matter and take needed action. I will make sure the elected representative gets the pre-specified protocol and perks in accordance with his constitutional post.”

