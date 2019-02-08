English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Casteist Slur Against BSP Chief Mayawati Can Land Twitterati in Jail
If people make casteist comments against Mayawati on Twitter, a case can be registered against them under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Since BSP president Mayawati has joined Twitter, netizens are busy either welcoming her or taking a jibe over "sushri" in her handle. Yet there is a section, who has been trolling the former UP chief minister over reservation and her posts in English. What the members of the microblogging site do not know is that they could land in jail with their 'not-so-harmful' tweets aimed at the Dalit stalwart.
According to Delhi High Court lawyer Shailendra Pratap Singh, if people make casteist comments against Mayawati on Twitter, a case can be registered against them under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "People can be imprisoned if their remarks either have a strong language or the party is able to prove in the court that it was done with a 'special intention'," he added.
According to the Act, if a person belonging to the SC/ST community, lodges a complaint against someone under the special provision, the accused can be arrested immediately without further investigation. The cases registered under the Act are heard in special courts. Also, there is no provision of getting a bail if one gets arrested under the Act, the bail can only be granted by a high court.
The prime objective of the SC/ST Act is to deliver justice to marginalised through proactive efforts, giving them a life of dignity, self-esteem and a life without fear, violence or suppression from the dominant castes.
The Act provides protection from social disabilities such as denial of access to certain places and to use customary passage, personal atrocities like forceful drinking or eating of inedible food sexual exploitation, injury etc, atrocities affecting properties, malicious prosecution, political disabilities and economic exploitation.
Mayawati apparently joined Twitter in October last year, but began tweeting only from January 22. The account was verified two-three days later.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to Delhi High Court lawyer Shailendra Pratap Singh, if people make casteist comments against Mayawati on Twitter, a case can be registered against them under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "People can be imprisoned if their remarks either have a strong language or the party is able to prove in the court that it was done with a 'special intention'," he added.
According to the Act, if a person belonging to the SC/ST community, lodges a complaint against someone under the special provision, the accused can be arrested immediately without further investigation. The cases registered under the Act are heard in special courts. Also, there is no provision of getting a bail if one gets arrested under the Act, the bail can only be granted by a high court.
The prime objective of the SC/ST Act is to deliver justice to marginalised through proactive efforts, giving them a life of dignity, self-esteem and a life without fear, violence or suppression from the dominant castes.
The Act provides protection from social disabilities such as denial of access to certain places and to use customary passage, personal atrocities like forceful drinking or eating of inedible food sexual exploitation, injury etc, atrocities affecting properties, malicious prosecution, political disabilities and economic exploitation.
Mayawati apparently joined Twitter in October last year, but began tweeting only from January 22. The account was verified two-three days later.
Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you.— Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) January 22, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
- Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: If I’ve Upset Her, I will Apologise to Her on a Personal Level
- Apple Will Contribute Towards The Education of Teen Who Discovered FaceTime Video Calling Bug
- Frozen Feline: A Cat Who Was Found Frozen In The Snow Recovers As Ice Thaws
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results