Catching Udta Punjab: Eye on 2024 Polls, State BJP Unit Plans Major Revamp to Expand Footprint

Keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contemplating a major organisational revamp to expand its footprint in the political landscape of Punjab.

Reliable sources in the party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also taken stock of the BJP’s organisational strength during his brief meeting with party leaders on the sidelines of his visit to the state for inauguration of a cancer hospital recently.

The party is planning to make changes to the state core committee, district committees and morchas. Leadership of these committees could be changed to ensure new entrants are accommodated.

“Apart from lower level, changes may be also made to the top level. It will also entail accommodating Congress leaders who joined the BJP a couple of months ago. The party plans to expand its organisational structure and might offer important positions to leaders who joined after leaving the Congress,” revealed a senior party leader.

It may be recalled that former PCC president Sunil Jakhar and four former Cabinet ministers — Balbir Singh Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Kangar and Sundar Sham Arora — had quit the Congress and crossed over to the BJP after the party’s poll debacle.

Even earlier, Rana Gurmit Sodhi and Fateh Jang Bajwa had joined the party before the Assembly elections. They are already active in the organisational structure of the party.

Sources said making the changes was imperative as the party plans to increase its presence during the Lok Sabha polls and is contemplating contesting all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Earlier, the party has remained a second fiddle in alliance with the Akali Dal, but this time it could be going solo.

Significantly, the three-year term of state party president Ashwani Sharma ends in January and there are murmurs within the party that there could be changes at the top. The party had fared badly in the recently held assembly elections, with a little over six per cent vote share on the 73 seats it contested.

