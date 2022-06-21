Caught on Cam: Mahila Congress President Spits on Cops, BJP Slams 'Shameful & Disgusting' Act

All India Mahila Congress acting president Netta D’Souza spat at Delhi Police officials during a protest by party workers on Tuesday against the Enforcement Directorate questioning senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Caught on video, the politician is seen spitting at cops from a bus as the Delhi Police officials detain the protesting party workers.

#WATCH | Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza spits at police personnel during a protest with party workers in Delhi against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/cPBIntJq1p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

The incident comes days after an Assistant Commissioner of Police was attacked during a protest held by Congress workers in Guwahati. Congress leader Renuka Chowdary also landed in hot water after she grabbed the collar of a police official while she was being arrested in Hyderabad.

Noting the previous incidents, the BJP criticised D’Souza and termed her actions as “disgusting and shameful.” “Shameful & Disgusting After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption Will Sonia,Priyanka & Rahul act on her?,” said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla in a tweet.

Shameful & Disgusting After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption Will Sonia,Priyanka & Rahul act on her? https://t.co/IP1gKibMR9 pic.twitter.com/F2pSSGx1jw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 21, 2022

In another video shared by the All India Mahila Congress on Twitter, the party stated D’Souza was forcibly detained by the “puppet police” of the ruling BJP government.

