Home » News » Politics » Caught on Cam: Tamil Nadu Minister Hurls Stone at Party Workers, Here's Why | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Caught on Cam: Tamil Nadu Minister Hurls Stone at Party Workers, Here's Why | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 17:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The minister threw a stone at party workers for taking time to get chairs for him during an event in Tiruvallur. (Image: ANI)

The incident took place as the minister was overseeing the arrangements for an event on Wednesday where Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to participate

Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar faces scrutiny after a video of him throwing stones at DMK party workers went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The minister was apparently angry at party workers for taking time to get chairs for him during an event in Tiruvallur and threw a stone at them.

In the video that later went viral on social media, DMK functionaries near the minister are heard laughing during the incident.

The incident took place as the minister was overseeing the arrangements for a public meeting on Wednesday where Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to participate as part of the DMK’s ‘Veera Vanakkam Naal’, according to an Indian Express report.

Nassar was in national headlines last year for allegedly spreading misinformation after he claimed the central government has imposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) on milk.

The minister contested from the Avadi constituency in the last assembly election and defeated Mafa Pandiarajan.

first published:January 24, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 17:28 IST
