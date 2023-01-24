Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar faces scrutiny after a video of him throwing stones at DMK party workers went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The minister was apparently angry at party workers for taking time to get chairs for him during an event in Tiruvallur and threw a stone at them.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws a stone at party workers in Tiruvallur for delaying in bringing chairs for him to sit pic.twitter.com/Q3f52Zjp7F— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

In the video that later went viral on social media, DMK functionaries near the minister are heard laughing during the incident.

The incident took place as the minister was overseeing the arrangements for a public meeting on Wednesday where Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to participate as part of the DMK’s ‘Veera Vanakkam Naal’, according to an Indian Express report.

Nassar was in national headlines last year for allegedly spreading misinformation after he claimed the central government has imposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) on milk.

The minister contested from the Avadi constituency in the last assembly election and defeated Mafa Pandiarajan.

