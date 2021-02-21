Caught with Cocaine, BJP Youth Leader in Kolkata Accuses Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Aide of Framing Her

BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami, who was on Friday arrested for allegedly carrying 90 grams of cocaine in her car in Kolkata, on Saturday accused her party colleague Rakesh Singh of framing her and demanded his arrest.

“I have been framed. I have evidence. Rakesh Singh who is close to (BJP general secretary and party’s Bengal in-charge) Kailash Vijayvargiya should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I want the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) and detective department to investigate,” Goswami was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The 23-year-old state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) claimed that she had no knowledge of cocaine and how it got “planted” in the car. “I believe in the judicial system and will let the law take its course. I don’t know about it at all. But yes, in the past, many of our leaders have been falsely framed in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases too,” she said.

The Kolkata Police has said that Goswami was caught based on a “tip-off”. The police also claimed that her father had in the past complained about her consumption of drugs.