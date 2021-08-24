CBI Begins Investigation Into Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

The Special Crime Branch of CBI has taken charge of 43 cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal. This includes 29 rapes and 12 murders.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata High Court has set a deadline of six weeks for the submission of the preliminary report to the investigation agency.

Four special teams have already been formed with the DIG of CBI Eastern Zone, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, also part of it. In addition to the DIG Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), he has been given additional responsibilities as Head of Branch, Special Crime Branch.

According to CBI sources, the team will collect FIRs from the State police in various cases as well as documents from the courts. They will analyse the case docket and talk to the complainants and witnesses. They will first proceed with CRPC 161 and then CRPC 164 for recording statements. The inconsistency of statements with the original case will also be examined.

According to CBI sources, the districts from where the superintendents of police (SPs) have sent case details so far will also be examined by the CBI on post-poll violence (murder, rape, violence against women). The police officers on behalf of the State Police and the Police Commissionerate met with the CBI officers and gave information about the post-poll violence cases in their area.

On Monday, BJP activist Biswajit Sarkar, a resident of Narkeldanga, was summoned to the CBI office for questioning. New information has also been obtained, footage has been collected from the mobile of Abhijit Sarkar’s grandfather Biswajit Sarkar, who was killed. It’s reported that the footage contains recordings of the incident. Also, at the time of the incident, Biswajit had called some IPS officers in Lalbazar.

A special CBI team will soon be deployed in the post-poll violence-hit districts for further investigation.

