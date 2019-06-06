Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Can Now Enter Andhra Pradesh as Jagan Cancels Chandrababu Naidu's Order Revoking Permission

N Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn the 'general consent' to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in Andhra Pradesh in November last year.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
CBI Can Now Enter Andhra Pradesh as Jagan Cancels Chandrababu Naidu's Order Revoking Permission
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday revoked "General Consent" that barred CBI's entry into the state. The latest GO cancels the earlier order issued by Chandrababu Naidu's government.

N Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn the 'general consent' to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in Andhra Pradesh in November last year.

The move came at that time when opposition parties were accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing the investigating agency for political benefits.

In a series of tweets, YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy had said on Monday, "Chandrababu banned CBI and he prevented I-T raids. He questioned how ED comes in the state. Now Jagan has issued orders allowing the CBI into the state. CM made it clear that thieves will not be spared. Look out Chandrababu."

Naidu's moves last year had been backed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who at a press conference said, "What Chandrababu Naidu has done is right. The CBI receives instructions from the BJP."

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also supported the then Andhra CM. "Chandrababuji has done the right thing. Modiji is misusing the CBI and the income-tax department. Naiduji, please don’t let the income-tax department enter your state, either," he tweeted.

