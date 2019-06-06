CBI Can Now Enter Andhra Pradesh as Jagan Cancels Chandrababu Naidu's Order Revoking Permission
N Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn the 'general consent' to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in Andhra Pradesh in November last year.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday revoked "General Consent" that barred CBI's entry into the state. The latest GO cancels the earlier order issued by Chandrababu Naidu's government.
N Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn the 'general consent' to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in Andhra Pradesh in November last year.
The move came at that time when opposition parties were accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing the investigating agency for political benefits.
In a series of tweets, YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy had said on Monday, "Chandrababu banned CBI and he prevented I-T raids. He questioned how ED comes in the state. Now Jagan has issued orders allowing the CBI into the state. CM made it clear that thieves will not be spared. Look out Chandrababu."
Naidu's moves last year had been backed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who at a press conference said, "What Chandrababu Naidu has done is right. The CBI receives instructions from the BJP."
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also supported the then Andhra CM. "Chandrababuji has done the right thing. Modiji is misusing the CBI and the income-tax department. Naiduji, please don’t let the income-tax department enter your state, either," he tweeted.
Also Watch
-
Operation Blue Star 1984: What Happened inside Golden Temple 35 Years Ago
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters
- China Has Already Awarded 5G Licenses, While Mobile Operators in India Debate The 5G Spectrum Price
- Upcoming MINI Electric Pulls a Boeing Aircraft in New Teaser Video - Watch Video
- Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- These Are The Apple iPhones and iPads That Will Get iOS 13 and iPadOS: Is Your iPhone or iPad on The List?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s