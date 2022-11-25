CBI Chargesheet in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Does Not Name Manish Sisodia

The released Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet in Delhi’s excise policy scam does not name Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Investigation on the involvement of Sisodia is still ongoing, the CBI said on Friday. Sisodia was listed as the accused no.1 in the first FIR in August this year.

Seven people including AAP’s communications chief and Sisodia’s close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally have been named in the chargesheet, CBI said.

Sisodia had in August said, that conspiracies will not break him or deter his resolve to continue to work for good education as the CBI conducted raids at his residence and 20 other places.

“We are hard core honest and are shaping the future of lakhs of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country could not become the number one,” Sisodia said. In a series of posts on Twitter, he said they will extend full cooperation in the probe so the truth emerges soon.

Besides the home of the Aam Aadmi Party leader, the probe agency also searched the residence of IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia had also demanded a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities in the policy.

