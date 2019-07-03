CBI Court Acquits BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari & His Brother in BJP Leader Krishnanand Rai’s Murder Case

Lucknow: The Delhi CBI court on Wednesday acquitted mafia don and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Mau (Sadar) Mukhtar Ansari, his brother and BSP’s Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari along with all other accused in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was gunned down in broad daylight in 2005. Rai was an MLA from the Mohammadabad seat in Ghazipur.

The accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Rai’s wife, who had pleaded for a CBI probe, has hinted at moving the high court. Apart from the Ansari brothers, the others acquitted were Sanjeev Maheshwari, Eijazul Haq (brother-in-law of Ansari), Rakesh Pandey, Ramu Mallah, Mansoor Ansari and Munna Bajrangi.

Bajrangi, once considered one of the most dreaded criminals in the state, was killed inside Baghpat jail last year. He was arrested from Mumbai in 2009 by the special cell of the Delhi Police.

The deceased BJP lawmaker, Rai, who was considered close to BJP leader and former MP Manoj Sinha, was murdered on November 29, 2005, when he was returning from a family wedding. Rai’s murder was probably the first time when an AK-47 rifle was used in a gang war in the state. Seven persons had died in the ambush in which the BJP leader was killed.

Following the murder, Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh sat on a protest demanding the accused’s arrest. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2006 following a written request from Rai’s wife.