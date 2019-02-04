English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
CBI Has Power, But Must Adopt Certain Framework': AIADMK's Guarded Response to Mamata-Centre Standoff
Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the CBI was doing its job to bring out the 'truth'.
Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar.
Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Monday gave a guarded response to the standoff between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP-led Centre, saying the CBI has power to probe but it "has to adopt a certain framework for that".
Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the CBI was doing its job to bring out the 'truth'.
In a dramatic development on Sunday, Banerjee sat on a sit-in protests in Kolkata after a CBI team made a failed bid to question city Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases.
On Monday, Jayakumar said, "Whatever it be, the CBI has power.. (it can) probe anyone, enquire anyone. They are doing their job."
However, the central agency has to "adopt a certain framework for that," he told reporters.
"Whether they did it or not, it will emerge only in the court," he said.
"There are provisions in the Constitution for everyone. If everyone functions within that framework of authority, there is no problem. Whoever violates it, it is wrong," he said.
