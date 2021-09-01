CBI Internal Enquiry Reveals Anil Deshmukh Tried to Influence Officers To Close Probe Against Him

An internal enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the leak of a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Anil Deshmukh has impleaded former Maharashtra Home Minister, his legal team, and junior CBI officers for corruption. Sources told News18 that preliminary findings of the CBI enquiry team revealed illegal gratification initiations were made by Deshmukh through his lawyers to junior CBI officials who were probing the case against Deshmukh.

“Expensive gadgets that were given to these CBI officers have been recovered," a source told CNN-News18.

A document leaked last week showed that CBI probe team had recommended closure of the PE against Deshmukh.

The CBI has registered a fresh case in connection with the leak of the PE. Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer is being questioned by CBI officials and the possibility of arrest is not being ruled out

Upon receiving a number of queries from media, the CBI released a statement saying, “it may be recalled that the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay had ordered the registration of a Preliminary Enquiry(PE) in the said matter based on several PILs filed before the Hon’ble High Court. On completion of this PE, the competent authority directed registration of a regular case based on evidence collected during PE and the legal opinion.”

“The FIR registered by CBI on 21.04.2021 has been available on CBI website since 24.04.2021. Investigation in the matter is on-going,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, sources have told News18 that senior officers of CBI were not convinced by the recommendation made by junior investigating officers to close the PE. “The conspiracy did not succeed because seniors were not convinced," the source said.

CBI is also probing the role of some Maharashtra government officials. “High Court order had asked all agencies to cooperate. But files, documents were kept away from CBI. CBI is enquiring if this was part of the conspiracy to save Mr Deshmukh," a source said.

Officials said that the agency would soon act against its own officials as well as lawyers of Anil Deshmukh and the former minister too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here