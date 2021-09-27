CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BharatBandh#Bollywood#CycloneGulab
Home » News » Politics » CBI Interrogates TMC MLA Madan Mitra, His Son in I-Core Scam
1-MIN READ

CBI Interrogates TMC MLA Madan Mitra, His Son in I-Core Scam

The CBI on Sept 27, 2021 interrogated TMC MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the multi-crore I-Core ponzi scam. (File photo: ANI)

The CBI on Sept 27, 2021 interrogated TMC MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the multi-crore I-Core ponzi scam. (File photo: ANI)

The agency had also summoned his son Swarup in connection with the same case on Monday.

The CBI on Monday interrogated TMC MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the multi-crore I-Core ponzi scam, officials said. Mitra, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, appeared before the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing at the CGO complex in Salt Lake, they said.

The agency had also summoned his son Swarup in connection with the same case on Monday. But, officials said, he will appear on Tuesday instead. Mitra has already been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case.

Both the ED and CBI are probing the I-Core scam, in which investors were duped after being promised abnormally high returns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 27, 2021, 17:08 IST