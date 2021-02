CBI is Only Ally of BJP Left: TMC Hits Out at Centre Over Notice to Abhishek Banerjee's Wife

The Trinamool Congress hit out at the Centre on Sunday, alleging political vendetta as the CBI served a notice to party MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife, asking her to join the probe in the coal pilferage case. In a statement, the party said that people will give a befitting reply to the BJP over this during the polls.

So predictable. So desperate. All BJP allies have left them. So the only loyal allies are CBI and ED," it stated. "CBI is the only ally of the BJP left," it added.

READ | 'Can't Intimidate Us': Abhishek Banerjee After CBI's Notice to Wife Rujira in Coal Case Ahead of Polls

The party said it was not scared and will fight it out. Abhishek, a TMC MP from Diamond Harbour, is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and MP Sougata Roy alleged the CBI visiting Abhishek's house was nothing but political vendetta. "The way BJP was targeting Abhishek for the last few days prove that they were up to something," he said.

The BJP said the TMC was trying to politicise the matter. "If someone has committed any wrong, then the law will take its course. Those who are culprits should be punished. No one should try to politicise the matter," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told PTI.

The CBI team is likely to question Abhishek's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the case at her residence, sources said. The developments come month ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, which are likely in April-May.