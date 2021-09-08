The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued third summon to West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee in the case of I-Core Chit Fund. A notice was mailed to the minister on behalf of the CBI. The notice said Partha Chatterjee had been summoned to the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake at 11 am on September 13.

Earlier, the CBI had issued two notices to the minister before the assembly elections. But at that time, Chatterjee’s lawyers and private secretary sought time to report to the CBI office.

Chatterjee contested from West Behala in South Kolkata in the Assembly elections. He avoided the notice of the CBI as he was reportedly busy with the election work. After the CBI named him in the investigation against I-Core companies like Rose Valley and Saradha chit fund, the probe agency offices one by one.

In addition, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been investigating the financial irregularities of the organization. The company was accused of withdrawing thousands of crores from the market through a register scheme. The CBI also arrested the owner of the company.

According to CBI sources, Chatterjee was present as the Education Minister at that time. Chatterjee has been called in to record his statement on why he was present at events and programs of a chit fund company. The probe agency has collected photos of videos of Chatterjee attending the events.

