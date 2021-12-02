CBI Names Former CPM MLA Kunjiraman in Periya Double Murder Case

The former MLA of CPM K V Kunjiraman has been named as an accused by the CBI in the Periya double murder case.

Two youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were killed on February 17, 2019, in Periya in Kasargod district. This was ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and was a major issue politically.

The State government had even approached the Supreme Court against the CBI enquiry in the case. The Congress leaders had raised that the government is using the State exchequer to appeal in the case.

Congress had demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.

Kunjiraman has been named as the 20th accused in the case. According to CBI, Kunjiraman helped the accused after the murder.

Apart from Kunjiraman, four others including Raghavan Valatholil, Bhaskaran, Gopan and Sandeep have been named accused.

Apart from the 14 people arrested by the police in the case, five accused were arrested by CBI yesterday and now five others have been named and another 5 as accused. All the accused are CPM workers.

