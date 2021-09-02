CBI on Fast Track: Submits First Chargesheet in Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed the first charge sheet in the post-poll violence case in West Bengal and 34 new FIRs have also been filed in connection with various murders in the State.

Submitting a charge sheet so quickly in the Nalhati murder case adds another dimension to the CBI’s intention in West Bengal. The CBI has already arrested four people in connection with the post-poll violence in Nadia.

In the Rampurhat district court in Birbhum on Thursday afternoon, the CBI today filed a charge sheet against the accused in the murder of BJP activist Manoj Jaiswal.

Jaiswal, a resident of Nalhati, was beaten to death by miscreants on May 14 after the Assembly results. On behalf of the family, a murder charge was lodged against five people at the Nalhati police station. A total of five people, including the main accused Mainuddin Sheikh, Azimuddin Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, Farooq Ali and Jahedi Hussain, were charged in the investigation. Apart from Farooq and Jahed, the district police arrested the other three. Azimuddin was granted interim bail among the three arrested last week. The court granted him conditional bail due to his physical illness.

On Thursday, investigators visited several places in the State and met the families of the victims. The CBI investigators went to the Presidency Central Jail and took statements from the four accused in the murder of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, a resident of the Narkeldanga police station area in Kolkata. BJP activist Haradhan Adhikari, a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, was also interrogated by Sujoy Ghosh, the investigating officer in the Khuner incident, at the CBI office in CGO Complex, Salt Lake.

Meanwhile, the CBI Special Investigation Team went to Nalhati in Birbhum and talked to the family of the deceased. CBI officials took case details from the investigating officer of the Nalhati police station.

One of the accused in the case has already got bail and the other two accused approached the court for bail. Accordingly, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the district court today. According to the charge sheet, the CBI said since the investigation is at an early stage. They said if the accused are granted bail at this moment, the investigation will be damaged. Defendants can go out and destroy the evidence. The accused need to be interrogated in the CBI custody to find out the motive of the murder, under whose direction the murder, and who is behind the murder, the charge sheet said. The court then dismissed the bail pleas of the two arrested and accepted the CBI’s charge sheet.

