CBI Probe Announcement Not Justice: Tribal Girl Who Survived Family Massacre Starts 'Nyay Yatra' in MP

Bharti Kasde, the lone survivor of the killings of five members of a tribal family in Nemawar town in Dewas district in June this year, began ‘Nyay Yatra’ on Saturday. Kasde, seeking the death sentence for the killers, has initiated the campaign along with several tribal leaders and locals. The march is expected to reach the state capital Bhopal in the next 11 days.

The Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led government had recommended a CBI probe into the massacre but the girl had said she would go ahead with the march as the announcement does not ensure justice.

She reiterated her stand on Saturday at the commencement of yatra and said the CBI probe alone can’t ensure justice, and she will continue her fight unless her family gets justice. The yatra is expected to culminate at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. “We were roaming around for justice for seven months. Why did the state government not announce a CBI probe? Why now?" she asked.

After a love affair turned sour, a muscleman from Nemawar town Surendra Rajput, killed his lover Rupali and her family members, including the girl’s mother Mamta, sister Divya and cousins – Pawan and Puja (both minors) on May 13 and buried them in a ten feet deep trench in his farm. Rajput and eight others are currently in jail. Strong political connections of the accused was exposed after the police nabbed the accused.

Kasde has said monetary compensation wasn’t enough and has sought strict legal action against the perpetrators.

Opposition Congress has hit out against the state government and has termed the incident as an example of growing atrocities against tribals in the state. Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti, national convener Dr Hiralal Alawa and other leaders are accompanying Kasde in the Nyay Yatra.

According to political analysts, the yatra could bump against the BJP’s tribal outreach programme underway in the state for a while.

