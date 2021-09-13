CBI Questions West Bengal Min Partha Chatterjee in Chit Fund Case

West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee is facing CBI questioning in the I-Core Chit Fund case. Four CBI officers, including the investigating officer, arrived at the industry minister’s office at the Camac Street on Monday.

The minister was interrogated for several hours. On September 6, the CBI issued a third notice to the Minister in the case. Earlier, in March before the assembly elections, the CBI summoned Partha Chatterjee with two notices in a row. But the Minister avoided the notice twice due to his busy election schedule.

According to the notice, Chatterjee was called to the CBI office around 11 am on Monday. But Chatterjee’s lawyer emailed at 10.30 am stating that it was not possible for him to go to the CBI office at the CGO complex. He is a senior citizen. There is a lot of work in the office. In any case, if the CBI wants, he is willing to cooperate in any way. After that, the CBI officials sat in a high-level meeting. The investigating officer of the case met with the CBI officials in Delhi. At exactly 11.50 am, a team of four from CBI arrived at the Industrial House. They went straight to the Minister’s office on the seventh floor. Exactly ten minutes later, the Minister left. According to CBI sources, the Minister has cooperated with the CBI in every possible way.

Chatterjee, on behalf of iCore Chit Fund, has been a special guest at a number of events. The CBI showed all those videos to the Minister. Also, money has been transferred from iCore bank account to a club account in Nakatala. The Minister was also asked why the transfer was made.

The CBI left after about two hours and fifteen minutes.

Minister Partha Chatterjee said he received the notice on September 6. “They want some information from me. They say they will come whereever I want. They sent a letter to the industry office. So the CBI team came here today. I helped as much as I could. I went to the event to promote the State’s industry and create new jobs. I don’t know if they run a chit fund," he said.

