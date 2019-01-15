English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Reshuffle Continues, Officer Probing 'Role' of Akhilesh Yadav in Illegal Mining Case Shifted
The fresh changes have been effected by M Nageswara Rao, who was made the interim chief of the probe agency after a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Alok Verma out of the CBI in a split verdict on Thursday.
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a fresh set of reshuffle, CBI DIG Gagandeep Gambhir, who was supervising the investigation into the alleged role of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the illegal mining case, has been transferred, sources said on Monday.
Gambhir has been shifted to the unit which is probing the Srijan scam and the case against journalist Upendra Rai. She will also have the additional charge of DIG in Special Investigation Team headed by Joint Director Sai Manohar, the sources said.
The Special Investigation Team, which was earlier headed by Rakesh Asthana, is probing important cases like that of Vijay Mallya and Agusta Westland. It is also probing some coal scam related cases, among others.
The fresh changes have been effected by M Nageswara Rao, who was made the interim chief of the probe agency after a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Alok Verma out of the CBI in a split verdict on Thursday.
The probe in the Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case will now be supervised by DIG Anish Prasad, who was earlier Deputy Director (Personnel and Admin). The case is being probed by Special Crime III unit, according to the sources.
DIG Tarun Gauba, who is supervising the probe against Rakesh Asthana in a corruption case, will also have "substantive charge of Chandigarh range" "on his own request", the sources said.
Asthana was sent on a forced leave after the CBI registered a case of corruption against him. His plea to quash the FIR was rejected by the Delhi High Court.
Gambhir has been shifted to the unit which is probing the Srijan scam and the case against journalist Upendra Rai. She will also have the additional charge of DIG in Special Investigation Team headed by Joint Director Sai Manohar, the sources said.
The Special Investigation Team, which was earlier headed by Rakesh Asthana, is probing important cases like that of Vijay Mallya and Agusta Westland. It is also probing some coal scam related cases, among others.
The fresh changes have been effected by M Nageswara Rao, who was made the interim chief of the probe agency after a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Alok Verma out of the CBI in a split verdict on Thursday.
The probe in the Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case will now be supervised by DIG Anish Prasad, who was earlier Deputy Director (Personnel and Admin). The case is being probed by Special Crime III unit, according to the sources.
DIG Tarun Gauba, who is supervising the probe against Rakesh Asthana in a corruption case, will also have "substantive charge of Chandigarh range" "on his own request", the sources said.
Asthana was sent on a forced leave after the CBI registered a case of corruption against him. His plea to quash the FIR was rejected by the Delhi High Court.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Monday 14 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Answers if He Ever Had Thoughts of Losing Deepika Padukone
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
- Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: No cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Instant Discount on Phones, TVs, Laptops And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results