Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CBI Searches YSR Congress Candidate's Offices, Residences in Rs 947 Crore Loan Default Case

Raju, who returned to YSR Congress in March, has contested this Lok Sabha election from Narsapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Searches YSR Congress Candidate's Offices, Residences in Rs 947 Crore Loan Default Case
File Photo of CBI logo.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday searched the residences and offices of YSR Congress candidate from Narsapuram, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, for alleged loan default of over Rs 947 crore, agency officials said.

Raju, who returned to YSR Congress in March, has contested this Lok Sabha election from Narsapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

The agency has alleged that Raju's company Ind Barath group had taken loans worth over Rs 2,655 crore from three non-banking financial companies Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd.

It is alleged that that the company defaulted in payments of Rs 947 crore which turned into non-performing assets, they said.

The CBI had recently registered an FIR on the basis of which it carried out searches at four offices and two residences of Raju Tuesday, they said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram