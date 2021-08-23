CBI to Conduct Probe Likely from Kolkata Port Trust's Office in Post-poll Violence Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be holding a meeting of senior officers today at its Eastern Zonal Office in Nizam Palace in Kolkata to chalk out the formalities of the post-poll violence case in West Bengal.

Apart from the DIG of the eastern zone, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, four joint directors of the CBI are coming to Kolkata to attend the meeting.

The CBI has already formed four special investigation teams (SIT) under the leadership of the four joint directors on Friday. There are a total of 30 officers in these four teams.

According to CBI sources, instead of the CBI office at the Salt Lake CGO Complex and the Nizam Palace, they will investigate the post-poll violence cases from a separate office, most likely from a Kolkata Port Trust office.

A senior CBI official said that the plan behind the decision to have a temporary office is probably due to the lack of security at the present office as TMC workers staged a day-long protest outside the Nizam Palace after the arrest of four state leaders in the Narad scam.

On May 17, the anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the CBI arrested minister Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, former Mayor Sobhon Chatterjee and sitting MLA Madan Mitra in the scam. The CBI wants to investigate from a neutral place to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The CBI has started the investigation into the murder and violence against women in the post-poll violence case in the direction of a large bench of the Kolkata High Court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here