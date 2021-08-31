CBI to Use BJP Worker Abhijit Sarkar's Statement as Death Statement

The Central Bureau of India (CBI) has taken the statement of Facebook live video made before the death of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, who was killed in the Narkeldanga police station area of Kolkata, as a death statement.

The CBI will send Abhijit’s mobile phone to the central forensic lab to verify the authenticity of the video and call recordings.

The Kolkata High Court asked the CBI to report the progress of the probe into the post-poll violence in six weeks.

After the Assembly results came out on May 2, Narkeldanga resident and BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar’s house was attacked. He called the Narkeldanga police station more than once and expressed fears that he might be killed. Just two hours before his death, he was last heard saying the names of some local grassroots leaders on Facebook live.

He also called some police personnel and non-officers for help, but did not get it and gave details of them.

Abhijit’s grandfather Biswajit Sarkar handed over the phone to DIG CBI Akhilesh Kumar Singh on Monday. Biswajit Sarkar said that outsiders had been roaming in front of the house since noon on May 2 with death threats. “That’s why we called Narkeldanga police OC Shubhjit Sen and asked for security. I wanted force by calling Lalbazar control room. No one helped. I was annoyed. I gave all the call recordings to the CBI," he said.

The CBI collected the DNA report and postmortem report of Abhijit. The CBI has already visited Narkeldanga on two occasions and visited the spot. The CBI took statements of Abhijit Sarkar’s mother and grandfather.

The CBI has also visited various places and districts where post-poll violence has taken place. Statements have been recorded of the family members of the victims. In addition to Barrackpore, Bhatpara, Shyamnagar, Naihati, North and South 24 Parganas, the CBI’s Special Investigation Team has also visited Birbhum and Asansol.

On Tuesday, the CBI had visited Nandigram and Khejuri in East Midnapore. The CBI team came to the house of Aparna Das, a resident of Khejuri, who was tortured in the post-poll violence. The three-member delegation spoke with family members. Allegations of rape surfaced on the morning of May 5, shortly after the results of the vote came out. Aparna Das approached the Supreme Court in this case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here