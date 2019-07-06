Take the pledge to vote

CCTV Cameras in All Delhi Govt Schools by November, Says Kejriwal

Launching the project at Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar, Kejriwal said over 1,000 Delhi government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras by November this year.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
CCTV Cameras in All Delhi Govt Schools by November, Says Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a project for CCTV camera installation in all government schools in the city, saying it will be a "historic milestone".

Launching the project at Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar, Kejriwal said over 1,000 Delhi government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras by November this year.

Private schools have already been directed to install CCTV cameras, he said, adding that they will be "strictly" asked to implement the order.

"It's a historic milestone in school education in the country and the world as live feed from classrooms will be provided to parents on their mobile phones through an app," Kejriwal said.

Dismissing concerns that the CCTV cameras will compromise privacy of the schoolchildren, the chief minister said the initiative will help improve results of Delhi government schools next year.

"There will be no privacy breach, children go to school for education, to learn discipline and become good citizens of the country, they do not go there for anything private," he said.

Kejriwal said the CCTVs will ensure direct answerability of the government towards people.

"We would not provide live feed to the parents if the schools were not running properly," he said, adding that the cameras will also ensure children's safety and instil discipline in them.

He said his government has struggled against misinformation campaign of the opposition parties against the project.

Parents of children studying in Delhi government schools will be able to get live feed of the CCTV cameras through 'DGS Live' app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

After downloading the app, they will receive an SMS from the government control room. They will be able to access live classroom feed after proper verification.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya has become the country's first government school to have CCTV camera coverage.

He interacted with a few parents who supported the move. Citing various benefits of the CCTV cameras, he claimed students and teachers also supported the move.

As part of the project, two CCTV cameras will be installed in each classroom. Entire school premises, barring the washrooms, will be under 360 degree coverage of the cameras and their feed will be monitored from a control room.

