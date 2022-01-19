CDS Bipin Rawat’s Brother Vijay Rawat Joins BJP, Says PM Modi’s ‘Out of the Box’ Vision Inspires Me

Hours after meeting Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat, brother of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, joined the ruling BJP ahead of upcoming elections in the state.

“My father was with the BJP post his retirement. Now I have got the opportunity to join the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is out-of-the-box. That is something which inspires me,” he said. “This is a party that wants to grow in all aspects,” he added.

Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat joins BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JXzSr6RDMf— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

Col Vijay Rawat, now retired, met Dhami in Delhi. “I like his (Uttarakhand CM) vision for State. It matches what my brother (late CDS Bipin Rawat) had in his mind. The BJP has same mindset,” he had told news agency ANI after the meeting .

Asked earlier if would join the saffron party, Rawat had said, “In case they ask me, I’ll serve people of Uttarakhand.”

Dhami also tweeted a photo from their meeting and offered his salute to the service done by the Rawat family for the country. “Today in Delhi, met Col. Vijay Rawat ji, brother of the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand Late Bipin Rawat ji,” wrote Dhami on Twitter. “We salute the service to the nation done by Bipin Rawat ji and his family. I will always work to transform Uttarakhand according to their dreams.”

आज दिल्ली में देश के प्रथम CDS और उत्तराखण्ड के अभिमान स्वर्गीय श्री बिपिन रावत जी के भाई कर्नल विजय रावत जी से भेंट की। बिपिन रावत जी व उनके परिवार द्वारा की गई राष्ट्रसेवा को हमारा नमन है। मैं सदैव उनके सपनों के अनुरूप उत्तराखण्ड बनाने हेतु कार्य करता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/iACim4sNqG— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 19, 2022

Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in December last year, shared a strong connection with Uttarakhand and had plans to construct a house in his ancestral village apart from renovating an existing house in Dehradun. He was concerned about the migration from hills and he had shared inputs from time to time with the state government.

His roots belonged to a nondescript village – Birmolikhal – in the Pauri Garhwal district. His family members back in the village could not believe the news of his demise. Birmolikhal is among hundreds of villages in the state that witnessed mass migration.

