LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CEC Seeks Explanation on Kolkata Police Chief's Absence in Meet; CM Mamata Says Sorry

According to a well-placed source, during Friday's meeting with the chief secretary and home secretary, there was a strict directive from the commission to remove the Kolkata police chief from the post.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CEC Seeks Explanation on Kolkata Police Chief's Absence in Meet; CM Mamata Says Sorry
Mamata Banerjee reacting to Union Budget on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday she was "sorry" that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was not present at a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) a day ago.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora sought an explanation from the state government over the absence of Kumar at a meeting here on Thursday, where the poll panel discussed election preparedness with senior officials.

"Rajeev Kumar is working as the city police commissioner for over three years and he is now on leave. If the CEC says so, I am sorry for that (Kumar's absence)," Banerjee said when her views were sought on this matter.

According to a well-placed source, during Friday's meeting with the chief secretary and home secretary, there was a strict directive from the commission to remove Kumar from the post.

According to ECI rules, any officer who has completed three years in the same place cannot continue there if the person has to be tasked with election duties.

An 1989-batch IPS officer, Kumar replaced Surajit Kar Purkayastha as the city commissioner in January 2016.

While interacting with the media, the CEC said: "The ECI has no idea about why the city police commissioner remained absent. We have sought an explanation from the controlling officer of the police commissioner in this matter."

Asked about the reason behind Kumar's absence from the meeting, Arora said somebody told him that it was the officer's birthday.

The commission had last month directed all state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a post in the past four years.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of the Lok Sabha or assembly polls to ensure that officials do not interfere in the election process in any way and the exercise remains free and fair.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram