'Celebrate with Simplicity, Help Poor and Needy': Mayawati Appeals to Party Workers on Her 65th Birthday

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former UP CM Mayawati appealed party workers to celebrate her birthday with simplicity and observe the day as Jankalyankari Diwas.

“It is well known that tomorrow, January 15, 2021 is my 65th birthday, which party workers should celebrate with simplicity in the wake of the Coronavirus, following its rules and must also help the poor and helpless. Party workers should celebrate it as Jankalyankari Diwas,” Mayawati said in a tweet announcing her 65th birthday.

1. विदित है कि कल 15 जनवरी सन् 2021 को मेरा 65वाँ जन्मदिन है जिसे पार्टी के लोग कोरोना महामारी के चलते व इसके नियमों का पालन करते हुए पूरी सादगी से तथा इससे पीड़ित अति-ग़रीबों व असहायों आदि की अपने सामर्थ के अनुसार मदद करके ‘जनकल्याणकारी दिवस‘ के रूप में मनायें तो बेहतर। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 14, 2021

She appealed the party workers to celebrate the birthday keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind. The BSP chief also announced the launch of her autobiography ‘Mera Sangharshmay Jeevan’ volume 16.

“On my birthday, my autobiography ‘Mera Sangharshmay Jeewav’ and its English version A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement, Vol.16 will be released. The book will go a long way in instilling self-respect,” the BSP supremo said in another tweet.

Yesterday, Mayawati wished people on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti festival. “Hearty greetings and many best wishes to all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Lohri and tomorrow Makar Sankranti and Pongal festival in the south. I wish and pray that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity to all this year,” she said in a tweet.