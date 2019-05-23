English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Celebrations All Around BJP Headquarters, Supporters Distribute Sweets
No sooner as the picture emerged about the astounding performance of the BJP, party workers started gathering at the headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg atop which the saffron flag fluttered in the air.
New Delhi: BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on the vote counting day, outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: With the BJP set to return to power, the party's headquarters on Thursday wore a festive look with slogans of 'Modi, Modi' rending the air as jubilant workers danced and distributed sweets in celebration.
Many supporters burst crackers in front of the office, others danced and distributed 'ladoos' and slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram' reverberated in the air.
Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party was set to return to power Thursday as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.
Inside the headquarters, the mood was particularly festive as supporters, which came from far and near, joined in the celebrations as cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah swung in the air.
RSS ideologues and BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, who was present at the headquarters, hailed the results as a "victory of Modi and his vision" and attributed it to a "silent Modi wave".
"This is is a consolidation of Modi-ism. And, Nehruvism has now been completed replaced by Modi-ism. It is mandate to Modi, his actions and his vision," Sinha said.
As trends continued to trickle in late afternoon, an army of party workers and supports which gathered at the headquarters, either danced in the courtyard, many wearing t-shirts bearing messages like 'NaMo Again', 'Chowkidar Phir Se', 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar', or offered sweets to each other.
A couple of artists made tattoos on children's hands or painted 'Modi' on their cheeks while women supporters danced and rejoiced sensing a massive majority for the saffron party.
A group of supporters came all the way from Alwar to join in the festivities, wearing matching NaMo-themed t-shirts and party scarves.
"We four of us are supporters of BJP and its Alwar candidate. We came early morning to show our support to Modiji," Raj Yadav said.
In the courtyard of the headquarters, a massive poster was put up bearing image of Modi's roadshow in Varanasi ahead of polling with a message -- 'Will return your blessings with interest by working twice as much'.
Amid the rejoicing crowd, some wore Modi masks while others held cut-outs of the prime minister with a message -- 'Singham Returns'.
Nagaland native Linda Newmai, a member of the party's national executive member, came to the headquarters sporting 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' tattoo on her cheeks and wearing chowkidar-themed t-shirt.
"No one can stop Modiji," she gushed.
One of the supporters held a placard that read -- 'Ghar ghar bhagwa chhaya hai, Ram rajya ab aaya hai'.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
