'Celebrity Manager of Mumbai': Sena Sparks Off Political Row With Dig at Actor Sonu Sood for Helping Migrants

Not everyone is pleased with Sonu Sood. As the actor continues to rescue and send migrant workers home amid the lockdown, Shiv Sena has hit out against him, saying that Sood would "soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

In an editorial in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said a new "Mahatma" called Sonu Sood had appeared all of a sudden during the coronavirus lockdown.

Raut wrote that it was being said that the actor had transported millions of migrants to their home states, while the Maharashtra governor had also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work.

Raut said this suggests that no action is being taken by the state and centre, while questioning how the actor was getting buses amid the lockdown.

The leader further questioned the rescue operations, writing that if the states were not allowing in migrant workers, where the people were going.

The actor had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on May 31 to discuss the initiatives around helping migrant workers reach their home states.

Sood was praised by Koshyari for his efforts, while the governor assured him full support for his actions.

Reports and rumours of the actor's possible entry into BJP have started surfacing. But the actor denied this, as he told Gulf News that he was not interested in politics, even though he had received offers.

He told the portal that he was doing very well in the acting profession and would not join politics.

Most recently, the actor sent 200 idli vendors in Mumbai to Tamil Nadu via buses on Sunday. Sood was greeted by the vendors in a traditional way where they performed an Aarti for him. The actor also broke a coconut for good luck before their journey commenced. This was documented by photographer Viral Bhayani, who shared it on his Instagram page.