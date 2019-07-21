Central Agencies Threatening TMC Leaders, Asking Them to Join BJP: Mamata
Addressing the Martyrs' Day rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief accused the saffron party of luring TMC MLAs with money and other perks.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday alleged that central agencies are threatening TMC leaders and elected representatives with prison term in chit fund scam cases, if they don't join the BJP.
Addressing the Martyrs' Day rally here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief accused the saffron party of luring TMC MLAs with money and other perks.
The chief minister, speaking at her first major political rally after the Lok Sabha polls, also said the party will launch a statewide protest on July 26, demanding return of black money "siphoned off" by the BJP.
"Central agencies are threatening our leaders and elected representatives over chit fund scams, asking them to get in touch with the BJP leaders or face prison," Banerjee said.
"The BJP is offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch over... Just like in Karnataka, the BJP is indulging in horse trading everywhere. It is trying to replicate this model here, too," she alleged.
Hitting out at the central government for allegedly trying to destroy the federal structure of the country, she claimed the BJP is functioning in a whimsical manner and its government would not last for "more than two years".
"They (the BJP) are bringing bills and passing it without any prior information or consultation... Credit for the smooth conduct of Parliament goes to opposition parties, not those in power," the TMC chief added.
The Martyrs' Day rally is organised by the party every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993 during the Left Front regime in West Bengal. Banerjee was a leader of the Youth Congress at that time.
